AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dips as focus shifts to softening China steel demand

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 01:18pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures dipped on Thursday, as the focus shifted back to softening steel consumption in top consumer China’s off-peak demand season.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.14% lower at 701 yuan ($97.60) a metric ton.

The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange lost 0.8% to $94.7 a ton, as of 0701 GMT. Given the lack of core driving forces, prices of the key steelmaking ingredient are expected to fluctuate amid seasonally weak demand, analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

“There is no big change to fundamentals in the iron ore market. The wave of upward momentum led by the price rally of coal faded, so ore prices also softened,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at broker Jinrui Futures.

However, downside potential is capped by a relatively high hot metal output, despite production cuts and declining portside inventories, Zhuo added.

Hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

Despite a trade truce between China and the United States, steel exports have recently shown signs of slumping, dragging demand, Galaxy’s analysts added. Weak steel consumption is also a downside risk for feedstocks.

Iron ore rebounds on short-covering

Other steelmaking ingredients, coking coal and coke , recorded further gains albeit at a slower pace, rising 1.68% and 0.56%, respectively, following Wednesday’s more than 6% rally.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were range-bound.

Rebar nudged up 0.14%, hot-rolled coil lost 0.19%, wire rod added 0.06% and stainless steel advanced 0.2%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore dips as focus shifts to softening China steel demand

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

Trump and Xi speak as trade worries mount, China says

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories