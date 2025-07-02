AIRLINK 154.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.32%)
Business & Finance

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:30am

Citing recent developments, including measures introduced in the federal budget, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a sharp increase in the ex-factory prices of its KIA-brand vehicles, effective July 1, 2025. The price hike goes as high as Rs700,000 across select models.

“Our focus has consistently been on offering the highest quality products at competitive prices. However, recent developments have had a significant impact on prices, including the imposition of the NEV [New Energy Vehicle] levy in the federal budget, continued depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, and rising international freight costs,” the company announced in a notification to dealers.

“Despite our best efforts to minimise and absorb the impact, a price adjustment is being implemented from 1st July,” it added.

The NEV levy on all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles, introduced in the Finance Act 2025, came into effect from July 1, 2025, increasing prices significantly.

According to the details, the NEV levy covers all vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.

However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, diplomatic mission vehicles, and those belonging to international organisations with diplomatic privileges.

Among the key price changes, Lucky Motors increased the prices of its hatchback Picanto AT by Rs150,000. The automatic variant will sell for Rs4.09 million after the price hike.

Meanwhile, the Stonic EX+ has seen a significant surge of Rs499,000, making its new price Rs5.99 million. The Stonic EX variant will now be available at Rs4.86 million after a hike of Rs95,000.

The company jacked up prices of the Sportage and Sorento variants as well.

The new price of Sportage Alpha is Rs8.89 million, while Sportage FWD is now available at Rs10.49 million. The Sportage HEV variant is now priced at Rs11.59 million, after a price increase of Rs600,000.

The price of Sorento 3.5L V6 is Rs13.89 million, while the ex-factory rate of Sorento 3.5L V6-EMI is Rs14.39 million amid an increase of Rs400,000.

Meanwhile, the Sorento HEV FWD and its EMI version will be available at Rs15.29 million and Rs15.79 million, respectively, following an increase of Rs600,000.

The Sorento HEV AWD and its EMI version saw the steepest hike in the entire lineup, with a Rs700,000 jump — now priced at Rs16.69 million and Rs17.19 million, respectively.

The Kia Carnival, a premium multi-purpose vehicle, is now priced at Rs18.2 million, reflecting a Rs700,000 jump.

Interestingly, the prices of KIA’s electric vehicles— EV5 Air, EV5 Earth, and the EV9 — remain unchanged.

“All customer orders invoiced on or after 1st July 2025 will be subject to the revised ex-factory price.

“Any new or additional duties, taxes, or charges, if imposed by the government, and/or currency fluctuations leading to price adjustment and applicable at the time of delivery, will be borne by the customer,” LMC said.

The ex-factory prices are exclusive of freight and insurance charges.

