Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting on the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy was held today under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Pakistan Banking Association and leading insurance companies.

During the meeting, an in-depth discussion took place regarding the proposed Rs. 100 billion subsidy package aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles in Pakistan. Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of this substantial subsidy reflects a commitment to the dual goals of public welfare and environmental protection.

The SAPM noted that the successful implementation of the NEV Policy can play a vital role in reducing smog and air pollution across the country. He emphasized that it will not only help improve air quality but also significantly reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported oil, ultimately decreasing the nation’s multi-billion-dollar oil import bill.

Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a clean and prosperous Pakistan, stating, “Our mission is a smog-free, pollution-free, and prosperous pakistan.” As part of the NEV Policy, he announced that electric vehicle charging stations will be set up nationwide to ensure convenience for the public and to encourage the transition towards clean and sustainable transportation.