Markets Print 2025-07-02

SEHC achieves revenue target of Rs113m for FY25: minister

Published July 2, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has stated that the Sindh Energy Holding Company of the Sindh Energy Department has achieved its revenue target of Rs 113 million for the current financial year, while a target of Rs 266 million has been set for the upcoming financial year 2025-26. He expressed these views today while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Sindh Energy Holding Company (Limited).

The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Department Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, Additional Secretary Zain-ul-Abideen, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, CEO STDC Saleem Ahmed Shaikh, Senior GM Technical STDC Taqi Saeed, and other relevant officials.

On the occasion, Tufail Ahmed Khoso briefed the meeting and informed that as a result of investments made by the company, it will continue to earn an annual profit of Rs 250 million for four years.

The energy minister was further informed that in 2023-24 the company invested Rs 34 million in the oil and gas sector, while in 2024-25, Rs 105 million were invested — meaning a 209% increase compared to last year.

Nasir Shah directed that the Sindh Energy Holding Company should only invest in those oil and gas sectors where profits are guaranteed. He further instructed that a summary of proposals regarding SEHC should be prepared for the Chief Minister of Sindh so that future steps and planning can proceed in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

