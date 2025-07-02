Qureshi’s bail plea: hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings in bail applications of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi as prosecutor sought time to submit his arguments.

The ATC was also busy in trial of May 09 riots cases in Kot Lakhpat jail. Shah Mehmood Qureshi sought bails in May 09 riots cases.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned the proceedings of two bail applications of Dr Yasmin Rashid till July 03 to announce its

verdict. Dr Yasmin is facing charges of setting police vehicles on fire before the Corps Commander House.

