Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

CBD NSIT City: CEO CBD Punjab reviews development work

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:54am

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), Imran Amin, visited the site of CBD NSIT City, Pakistan’s first and largest IT city, to review the ongoing development work.

During his visit, CEO of CBD Punjab chaired a high-level progress review meeting held at the project site.

He was accompanied by senior officials of CBD Punjab, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Engineering Omar Hayat, and Project Manager CBD NSIT City Yasir Saifullah. Officials from Nespak, including Project Director Jamshaid Janjua, and representatives of the project’s official contractor also participated in the session.

The review meeting featured detailed briefings on the ongoing progress of CBD NSIT City. Updates were shared on key development components, including road infrastructure, utility works, execution of the city’s master plan, and the under-construction Celestia IT & Office Tower, a landmark project poised to become a central hub for technology firms, startups, and corporate offices within the Silicon Block.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized the need to maintain high-quality standards and align all work with international benchmarks.

While addressing the review meeting, he said, “CBD NSIT City is more than just a development project; it is a vision to place Punjab on the global technology map. We are committed to delivering this with excellence, innovation, and transparency”. He further instructed departments concerned and contractors to expedite work while ensuring there is no compromise on quality or sustainability.

He also lauded the efforts of the technical and project management teams for their dedication and stressed that the project must reflect the futuristic vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, who has consistently emphasized the importance of the IT sector as a pillar of economic growth.

He added, “Following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, we aim to create a knowledge-based economy by facilitating technology-driven development and providing a world-class environment for innovation.”

