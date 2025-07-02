AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Pakistan

Punjab PA Speaker presents detailed stance on ‘unrest’, opposition’s conduct

Published July 2, 2025

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that his foremost priorities as Speaker are maintaining order in the House, upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, and safeguarding public interest. During a live podcast on the official YouTube channel of the Punjab Assembly, he presented a detailed stance on the recent unrest in the Assembly, the conduct of the opposition, and his constitutional responsibilities.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that conducting the Assembly proceedings according to the rules is his constitutional obligation, and no one will be allowed to exhibit unparliamentary behavior.

He asserted, “As long as I am Speaker, the House will be run according to the rules. No one can be allowed to deprive others of their right to speak.”

Expressing regret, he said that the finance minister had a copy of the budget book thrown at him, which is a direct insult to the sanctity of the House and the right to speak. “If the finance minister is not allowed to present the budget, then why not lock up the finance department? If the sole purpose of the Assembly is protest, then why waste time meant for legislation?”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that protest is a constitutional right of every member, but violent tactics and silencing others are against the Constitution and democratic values.

“The issue is not protest itself, but the manner in which it is carried out. Damaging the economy in the name of protest is a misuse of constitutional rights.”

He further noted that bringing banners and pictures into the House is against the rules, and although he tolerated such actions for a year, strict implementation of the law will now follow. “Anyone violating the rules will face action. As Speaker, I have the constitutional authority, and I will not succumb to any pressure.”

Recalling a previous incident, he said the attack on former Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari was, in fact, an attack on the House, and such acts pose a serious threat to the democratic process. “Abuse, commotion, and physical assaults are a conspiracy against democracy,” he said.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also clarified that he has never run the House in favor of the government, but has always acted according to the Constitution.

“When this party was in power, their tone reflected arrogance, and there was a deliberate attempt to undermine the importance of Parliament.”

He concluded by saying that every member has the right to their political narrative, but it must be expressed with logic, decency, and within constitutional boundaries. “If anyone disagrees with my words, they have the right to respond — but not to attack. Time will reveal whose stance was truly justified.”

