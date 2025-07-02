AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
IESCO region: Uninterrupted power supply directed

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: As the monsoon rains continue across the country, including the IESCO region, Chief Executive Officer IESCO, Muhammad Naeem Jan, has issued special directives to all field formations to ensure uninterrupted power supply and prompt restoration of faults and tripping in the system.

In his official communication, CEO emphasized the need for comprehensive monitoring and patrolling of all 11 KV feeders. He directed field staff to immediately rectify any identified faults, including issues with jumpers, cross-arms, insulators, stay wires, weak points, and other technical deficiencies.

He further instructed that the availability of essential equipment such as transformers, electric poles, meters and other necessary materials must be ensured in all offices to deal effectively with any emergency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

