Charsadda SMS to Tangi SMS: SNGPL inaugurates 8-inch gas pipeline

LAHORE: In a major step toward strengthening its gas distribution network, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has inaugurated an 8-inch diameter, 24-kilometer gas pipeline from Charsadda SMS to Tangi SMS. The proposed pipeline will improve gas capacity up to 20 MMCFD from existing 10 MMCFD, significantly improving supply and pressure in Charsadda district, particularly in Tangi and its adjoining areas.

The inauguration ceremony was held today, with Saqib Arbab, Deputy Managing Director (Operations), SNGPL, serving as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Senior General Manager Khurram Ayub Khan, company executives, and project staff.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saqib Arbab reaffirmed SNGPL’s commitment to modernizing and expanding its distribution infrastructure. This project reflects our dedication to enhancing services in our franchise areas. Once completed, it will resolve longstanding issues of low pressure and ensure uninterrupted gas supply, especially during peak demand in winter.

