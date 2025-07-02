AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

‘Digital Nation Pakistan’: AI curriculum across federal schools launched

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Jul, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has launched an AI curriculum across federal schools, begun training 10,000 AI instructors, and initiated fibre optic internet connectivity for 532 schools in Islamabad — all as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that AI and emerging technology education will now be made accessible to every child, starting this academic year. Over 1,000 teachers have already been trained, with summer sessions planned to expand and deepen their capacity.

“From computer literacy to artificial intelligence, educating our youth in cutting-edge technologies is no longer optional — it’s essential,” said the minister. “Our focus has shifted from just training numbers to actual employability and impact.”

She highlighted that a high-level committee, formed under the prime minister’s directive, is reviewing national IT curricula with an emphasis on employability of school and college graduates. The revised curriculum, being jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, HEC, and National Curriculum Council, targets students from Grade 6 to 12.

Further key developments include: Smart labs, classrooms, and digital screens have already been installed in over 100 federal schools and colleges.

A hybrid/EdTech model is being rolled out to ensure modern education reaches remote areas.

The National AI Policy is actively working to prepare 10,000 AI trainers for nationwide deployment.

Google and Microsoft certifications will be offered to students to improve their international job prospects.

In a major international collaboration, Pakistan signed a deal with Huawei during the PM’s recent visit to China, aiming to train 300,000 students in AI and digital skills. Over 200 students have already completed their training under this agreement, with the rest expected by year-end.

Minister Khawaja concluded that the real goal now is to create a digitally skilled, employable workforce, not just run training programmes.

“We are investing in people, in skills, and in future livelihoods. Every child deserves this opportunity,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IT MOITT Shaza Fatima Khawaja Digital Nation Pakistan AI curriculum federal schools

Comments

200 characters

‘Digital Nation Pakistan’: AI curriculum across federal schools launched

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories