‘Digital Nation Pakistan’: AI curriculum across federal schools launched

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has launched an AI curriculum across federal schools, begun training 10,000 AI instructors, and initiated fibre optic internet connectivity for 532 schools in Islamabad — all as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that AI and emerging technology education will now be made accessible to every child, starting this academic year. Over 1,000 teachers have already been trained, with summer sessions planned to expand and deepen their capacity.

“From computer literacy to artificial intelligence, educating our youth in cutting-edge technologies is no longer optional — it’s essential,” said the minister. “Our focus has shifted from just training numbers to actual employability and impact.”

She highlighted that a high-level committee, formed under the prime minister’s directive, is reviewing national IT curricula with an emphasis on employability of school and college graduates. The revised curriculum, being jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, HEC, and National Curriculum Council, targets students from Grade 6 to 12.

Further key developments include: Smart labs, classrooms, and digital screens have already been installed in over 100 federal schools and colleges.

A hybrid/EdTech model is being rolled out to ensure modern education reaches remote areas.

The National AI Policy is actively working to prepare 10,000 AI trainers for nationwide deployment.

Google and Microsoft certifications will be offered to students to improve their international job prospects.

In a major international collaboration, Pakistan signed a deal with Huawei during the PM’s recent visit to China, aiming to train 300,000 students in AI and digital skills. Over 200 students have already completed their training under this agreement, with the rest expected by year-end.

Minister Khawaja concluded that the real goal now is to create a digitally skilled, employable workforce, not just run training programmes.

“We are investing in people, in skills, and in future livelihoods. Every child deserves this opportunity,” she said.

