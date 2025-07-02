AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Supplements Print 2025-07-02

TAQ: Empowering Pakistan’s trade through full-spectrum logistics solutions

Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:01am

TEXT: Founded in 1968 as an international freight forwarding company, TAQ has evolved into a leading global provider of supply chain logistics and shipping solutions. By combining regulatory expertise with in-house digital capabilities and a nationwide presence — spanning Lahore, Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Multan and other commercial hubs — TAQ ensures reliable support across all major import and export corridors in Pakistan. Built on a legacy of trust, innovation, and performance, TAQ continues to exceed client expectations across industries.

A standout milestone in TAQ’s journey was the commissioning of its ultra-modern warehouse at Port Qasim’s North West Industrial Zone. This facility has played a vital role in improving cargo flow through Pakistan’s key port city and continues to serve as a benchmark for efficient, well-managed logistics infrastructure. Independent observers at PQA have noted it as “a strong example of private sector initiative in delivering essential infrastructure requirement for cost-effective and high-throughput supply chain operations.”

In parallel, TAQ has expanded its fleet operations with the induction of 30 new high-performance vehicles, along with modern equipment and systems designed to meet evolving warehousing and freight movement requirements.

Another noteworthy development is the inauguration of TAQ House — the company’s new head office in Lahore — launched in March 2025. This technologically advanced, purpose-built facility reflects TAQ’s commitment to fostering a professional and globally competitive work environment for its growing team.

Digital logistics with real-time visibility

TAQ continues to lead with innovation, offering digital platforms that provide real-time tracking for shipments across land, sea and air. These tools — developed in-house — emphasize user-friendliness and customization, enabling clients to make informed decisions and enjoy seamless logistics management from start to finish.

TAQ Logistics Solutions (TLS): integrated contract logistics and warehousing

TAQ Logistics Solutions (TLS) is the group’s specialized division focused on contract logistics, 3PL services, warehousing and distribution. With a nationwide footprint of strategically located facilities, TLS provides tailored solutions for customers across industries including telecom, oil and gas, power, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and FMCGs.

TAQ Freight Management (TFM): delivering core freight and transit trade solutions

TAQ Freight Management (TFM) manages the company’s core retail freight operations, with a strong presence in all major business centers of Pakistan. Its portfolio includes:

• End-to-end logistics services

• Air and ocean freight forwarding

• Door-to-door delivery

• Custom house brokerage

• Project cargo handling

• Transit trade logistics across regional corridors

Comprehensive capabilities for a growing economy

• End-to-end logistics services

• International multi-modal freight forwarding

• Contract logistics, warehousing and distribution

• Transit trade logistics

• Project logistics

• Aviation management (as GSA of renowned global carriers)

• Wholesale air cargo management

• National trucking and fleet services

Developing talent, supporting industry

Beyond operations, TAQ invests in developing human capital through its in-house training academy, where courses — led by experts trained under UNCTAD, NTTFC, and FIATA — are offered to both internal staff and industry professionals. This long-standing commitment to capacity building is a reflection of TAQ’s values and contribution to the industry at large.

Recognized for excellence

• FPCCI Best Export Performance Trophy (14 years)

• Brand of the Year Award (13 years)

• Consumers Choice Award (12 consecutive years)

Poised for the future

With recent economic shifts — including the revival of CPEC, new trade agreements and renewed regional transit momentum — Pakistan’s logistics landscape is rapidly evolving. At this pivotal moment, TAQ is proud to support the nation's exporters, importers and supply chain stakeholders with reliable, future-ready solutions rooted and consolidated in over five decades of leadership.

