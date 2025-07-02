Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 227,769 tonnes of cargo comprising 135,907 tonnes of import cargo and 91,862 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 135,907 comprised of 47,907 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,765 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 20,092 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 980 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 49,163 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,862 comprised of 47,704 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,352 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 2,464 tonnes of Cement, 34,342 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Gsl Christen, Ginga Saker, Xin Lian Chang, Xin Beijing & Konrad, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Arpound, 06 Seaspan Santos, Ital Universo, One Readiness, Ever Lucid, Swan Lake & Gfs Prime, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Iniya-V and HMT Fortune left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Bateleuer, Al-Soor-II and Seaspan Santos are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 173,714 tonnes, comprising 133,881 tonnes imports cargo and 39,833 export cargo carried in 4,019 Containers (2,545 TEUs Imports &1,474 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, GFS Prime, Rose-M, Amir Gas and Lynux Synergy & another ship ‘Blue Bird’ carrying Container, Mogas, LPG, Coal and Gasoline are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, SSGC and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 1st July, while another containers ship ‘Hansa Africa’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 2nd July, 2025.

