PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Iran over losses in Israeli aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad to express condolences over the loss of Iranian lives during the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary, PM Shehbaz signed the condolence book at the Iranian mission.

The premier was received by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and senior embassy officials. He conveyed Pakistan’s deep sorrow and solidarity with the people and government of Iran, paying tribute to the courage and resilience of the Iranian nation.

“Pakistan stands with Iran in this difficult time,” the prime minister said, while offering prayers for those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent and continued support for Iran, PM Shehbaz also conveyed his respects and good wishes to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s longstanding policy of fostering regional peace, stability, and solidarity among neighboring countries, in line with broader principles of mutual respect and cooperation.