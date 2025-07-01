AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Iran over losses in Israeli aggression

  • Pakistan reaffirms commitment to stand with Iran in this difficult time
BR Web Desk Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 10:03pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad to express condolences over the loss of Iranian lives during the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary, PM Shehbaz signed the condolence book at the Iranian mission.

The premier was received by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and senior embassy officials. He conveyed Pakistan’s deep sorrow and solidarity with the people and government of Iran, paying tribute to the courage and resilience of the Iranian nation.

“Pakistan stands with Iran in this difficult time,” the prime minister said, while offering prayers for those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Iran-Israel war: envoy Moghaddam praises JI, Pakistani nation

Reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent and continued support for Iran, PM Shehbaz also conveyed his respects and good wishes to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s longstanding policy of fostering regional peace, stability, and solidarity among neighboring countries, in line with broader principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

