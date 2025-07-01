Iran-Israel war: envoy Moghaddam praises JI, Pakistani nation

LAHORE: Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam has expressed deep gratitude to people of Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami for their strong support of Iran in the face of Israeli and American aggression.

According to JI media cell at Mansoora, at a luncheon ceremony hosted at the embassy in honour of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman on Monday, he presented a formal letter of appreciation, lauding the JI’s principled stance and the Pakistani people’s vocal rejection of the recent Zionist military campaign.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, speaking at the occasion, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman commended the Iranian leadership, particularly Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for demonstrating remarkable resolve in the face of hostile foreign intervention. He conveyed condolences for the Iranian martyrs and solidarity with their families, noting that the Iranian people’s steadfast resistance was the key factor in defeating the designs of the U.S. and Israel, who sought regime change in Tehran.

Calling for Muslim unity, Rehman stressed the need for Islamic countries to set aside internal differences and stand united against common enemies. He warned that Israel and the United States do not wish to see any Muslim country rise in strength and are systematically working to weaken them one by one.

The JI chief also urged for greater economic and strategic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, including the swift completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and the initiation of formal mechanisms to import oil from Iran. He proposed a political and defense alliance between Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, stating that such a pact would serve as a powerful deterrent against external aggression.

Praising Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, he said Tehran’s backing of the people of Gaza has reinvigorated the movement for the liberation of Palestine. “Jamaat-e-Islami stand firmly with the Palestinians until their complete freedom,” he affirmed, adding the JI’s commitment to the cause of Al-Quds and the unity of the Ummah transcends all divisions of race, sect, and language.

In his letter, Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam described the recent Zionist aggression—carried out with the backing of the United States and other colonial powers—as a blatant violation of international law and human values. He praised the resilience of the Iranian people, the sacrifices of its armed forces, and the wisdom of its leadership as the reasons for the failure and disgrace of the aggressors.

He wrote that the principled and vocal support of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Pakistani people in such a critical moment served as a source of strength and comfort for the Iranian nation and helped reinforce bonds of brotherhood among Islamic nations. He called Rehman solidarity a shining chapter in the historic ties between Iran and Pakistan and a reflection of the deep religious and cultural bonds the two countries share.

