Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners under consular access agreement

Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s custody, in line with the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between the two countries in 2008.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exchange was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in Islamabad and New Delhi. The agreement mandates both sides to share such lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, comprising 53 civilian detainees and 193 fishermen, to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Meanwhile, the Indian government provided a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including 382 civilian detainees and 81 fishermen, to an official from Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been verified.

Islamabad has also requested special consular access to believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, particularly those who are physically or mentally challenged, to expedite confirmation of their national status.

Pakistan has further urged India to grant consular access to all Pakistani prisoners where such access is still pending.

The Indian authorities have also been asked to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Pakistani nationals in their custody.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to addressing all humanitarian matters, especially those concerning prisoners, on a priority basis,” the Foreign Office stated, reaffirming its resolve to secure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners languishing in Indian jails.