India attempting to use water as weapon against Pakistan: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday accused India of attempting to use water as a weapon against Pakistan, condemning New Delhi’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) as an act of water terrorism.

Speaking at the 52nd anniversary of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) – a local think tank dedicated to research and analysis on foreign policy, security, and strategic affairs – Dar warned that Pakistan would not tolerate any infringement on its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

He described India’s unilateral suspension of the treaty as a threat to the lives of 240 million Pakistanis who rely on the shared river system.

“India cannot impose its will on Pakistan and must reconsider its policies,” he said, adding that any unilateral move to suspend the treaty would be unacceptable and counterproductive.

Dar also accused India of aggression under the guise of false-flag operations, referencing the 2019 Pulwama attack as well as the recent Pahalgam incident, and said Pakistan had responded swiftly and effectively.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to upholding its rights under international agreements, he said, “India wants to use water as a weapon, but Pakistan stands firm in protecting its interests.”

On the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for a peaceful resolution, describing the issue as a globally-recognised conflict critical to regional stability. He accused India of gross violations of international law in the region.

Addressing broader regional issues, Dar welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran’s legal position. He called for dialogue to resolve concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

He also condemned ongoing atrocities in Gaza, expressing Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Highlighting the challenges and opportunities in a multi-polar world, Dar pointed to the peaceful rise of China, Russia’s resurgence, and the growing influence of Middle Powers and the Global South.

He outlined Pakistan’s regional diplomacy efforts, highlighting trilateral frameworks involving China, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to geo-economics, international law, and multilateralism through the United Nations, stating, “We aim to be the voice of the voiceless and the power of the powerless.”

ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood, a former ambassador, welcomed attendees and praised the unified civil and military response to Indian actions following the Pahalgam incident. He emphasised the importance of preparedness, internal security, and sustained diplomatic efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025