Jul 01, 2025
Trump says hopes for Gaza ceasefire ‘sometime next week’

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 06:49pm

WASHINGTON: The United States is pushing for a truce in Gaza by “sometime next week,” US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

The Republican leader was asked by reporters if a ceasefire in the devastating war between Israel and Palestinians could be in place before a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, set for July 7.

“We hope it’s going to happen, and we’re looking for it to happen sometime next week,” Trump responded as he departed Washington for Florida.

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

The swift resolution of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran has revived hopes for a halt to the fighting in Gaza, where more than 20 months of combat have created dire humanitarian conditions for the population of more than two million.

Trump has previously urged Israel to “make the deal in Gaza,” but on the ground, Israel has continued to pursue its offensive across the Palestinian territory.

