NayaPay rebrands app with much fanfare

Fintech platform NayaPay has rebranded its app - which it says is used by some 2.5 million people - with “a bold new logo and visual identity”.

In a LinkedIn post, founder and CEO Danish Lakhani said the new app has “a faster, more intuitive experience” and is laying the foundation “for the next wave of products and features.”

“This isn’t just a fresh coat of paint. It’s the next step toward a larger ambition: To redefine what financial services can look like,” he added.

The brand also has a new logo that it’s calling “Dyno” — made of two arrows. According to Shahmeer Kamran, manager, growth marketing: “This isn’t just a rebrand. It’s a whole personality reveal.”

On a LinkedIn post he said: “We cleaned up, glowed up, and showed up with a new look, new vibe, and a fresh sense of financial humor. Because let’s face it — if you’re gonna pay bills and split dinner money, might as well do it with style.”

The rebrand appears to be aimed at Pakistan’s young, tech-savvy generation, evident from not just the bright colours but also the language being used to promote the rebrand on LinkedIn: Kamran said the app is “sleeker, sharper, and smoother than your checkout page on payday.”

“And the voice? Still us — just cooler, louder, and way less corporate cringe. We don’t sound like “Give me your CNIC number” — more like, “Could you please share your CNIC number (with a smile)?” And honestly, that does make a difference, doesn’t it?”.

Meanwhile Marketing Associate Habiba Imtiaz also took to LinkedIn to promote the rebrand: “She’s here. She’s electric. And we finally get to show her off.”

According to her: “We made the copy sound like someone you’d actually want to talk to.”

While one LinkedIn user said the app is a “copy paste” of UK fintech company Revolut, the redesign seems to have the approval of most.

Product designer Pir Ahmed said: “Absolutely love this thoughtful level of detailing and the fresh new look. It’s inspiring to see a local app pushing the boundaries and delivering such a seamless, modern experience.”

Meanwhile Maryam Imran, brand lead at online payment gateway Swich said “my entire feed is painted orange… and honestly? I don’t mind it.”

Rafiq Azad Mangi, Creative Director at Mixeal Studios said the “rebranding reiterates a fundamental truth: a strong and intentional brand identity is essential for any business to stay relevant and emotionally connected to its user base in today’s competitive landscape.”

He said the old platform “didn’t feel friendly or welcoming to me; it almost gave the impression of stepping into a hollow, frightening space, like the kind you’d see in a horror movie. Not ideal for a consumer-facing digital product.”

NayaPay users enabled to make payments with their e-money account at Alipay+’s network

“However, things have drastically changed now. It seems like NayaPay has started to embrace modern brand-building principles, aligning their visual language and user experience with the expectations of today’s audience.”

What is NayaPay?

The startup describes itself as “the first E-Money Institution in Pakistan” and “a fintech platform empowering underserved consumers” and small businesses with better access to financial services.

In March 2020, it launched its pilot operations alongside partners like Zong and Telenor, offering early digital wallet services.

The following year it received its full EMI licence from the State Bank of Pakistan, enabling a full-scale rollout of its consumer app nayapay.com. In 2022, it raised $13 million in seed funding to expand its “chat-led super‑app,” including virtual and physical Visa cards.

It says any Pakistani citizen can open a NayaPay wallet on their smartphone in minutes and use the app to make payments.

For entrepreneurs, it says it offers access to e-money accounts, universal payment acceptance, and financial management tools with an easy-to-open business account and Visa card.

Last year, it was named in the 2024 CB Insights Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

It also made it to the Forbes list of Asia 100 To Watch 2024, along with grocery shopping app DealCart.