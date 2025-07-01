Highnoon appoints Tariq Wajid as chairman

Highnoon Laboratories Limited announced on Tuesday the appointment of Tariq Wajid (Independent Director) as new chairman of the company.

Wajid will assume the role with effect from July 01, 2025, the company wrote in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

The company further informed that the appointment was made after Tausif Ahmad Khan ceased to be the chairman with immediate effect on July, 1.

Highnoon was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1984 and was converted into a public limited company in 1995.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing, import, sale and marketing of pharmaceutical and allied consumer products.