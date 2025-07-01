AIRLINK 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.26%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.3 (1.86%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,690 Increased By 2063 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,881 Increased By 726.8 (1.9%)
Jul 01, 2025
Sports

Surrey post 820-9 against Durham to break 126-year-old club record

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:52pm

Surrey broke a 126-year-old club record when they posted their highest total in a county cricket match on Monday, declaring their first innings at 820-9 against Durham on the second day of their County Championship clash at the Oval in London.

Dom Sibley scored 305 while fellow England internationals Sam Curran (108), Dan Lawrence (178) and Will Jacks (119) pitched in with centuries as Surrey improved on their previous record of 811 scored against Somerset in 1899 at the same venue.

India face ‘last-minute’ Bumrah call as they bid to level England series

Yorkshire’s total of 887 against Warwickshire in 1896 remains the highest total in county cricket, with Surrey’s record the fourth-highest in the list.

