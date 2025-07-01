AIRLINK 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.26%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.3 (1.86%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,690 Increased By 2063 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,881 Increased By 726.8 (1.9%)
Renault to report $11.2 billion loss on Nissan stake in first half

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:36pm

PARIS: French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday it will report an extraordinary loss of about 9.5 billion euros ($11.2 billion) on its stake in Nissan Motor in the first half after changing the way it accounts for the investment.

The change comes as the two companies loosen their ties and adjust a two-decade long partnership, with Renault gradually lowering its stake in the Japanese firm which is battling slumping sales and scrambling to boost cash.

Renault owns 35.7% of Nissan, with 17.05% held directly and the rest through a trust.

It said in the future, any change in the value of the holding would be directly recognised in equity and assessed based on Nissan’s share price, with no impact on its net income nor on dividends it pays out.

Renault suffers net loss of 338mn euros in 2022 due to Russia exit

It added that there would be no change to operational projects and collaboration between the two firms.

Renault, which reports its first-half results on July 31, is also seeking a new CEO, with current leader Luca de Meo due to depart on July 15 and later take the helm at luxury firm Kering.

Renault

