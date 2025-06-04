PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reportedly decided to expand bilateral relations with Turkiye as a number of measures are under active consideration including Turkish participation in operationalisation of Gwadar Port, privatisation and off-shore drilling projects, etc.

Both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly supported Pakistan during conflict with India, after companies of both countries present in India were targeted by the Indian government.

Prime Minster Shehbaz flew to Turkiye and Azerbaijan to express the country’s appreciation for the support they extended in the unprovoked conflict with India.

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Turkiye on May 25, 2025.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that during the meeting, Prime Minister gave several directions on further enhancing Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral cooperation. They said Prime Minister directed Board of Investment (BoI) that immediate allotment of land be ensured for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated for Turkish companies in Karachi. The SEZ shall be named President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Special Industrial/ Economic Zone. He also directed that date of the next Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Commission meeting be finalised at the earliest.

Ministry of Privatisation and Ministry of Defence were directed to engage Turkish firms in the privatisation process of airports. He also directed that payment for MILGEM class ships be expedited, and also to enhance strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye in defence and counter-terrorism.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination was tasked to invite Turkish consultants/ firms to participate in mega projects including Jinnah Medical Complex and Danish University. In this regard a road show was planned for June 2, 2025 in Turkiye for Jinnah Medical Complex. Danish University also joined the same event.

According to sources, Petroleum Division and Ministry of Water Resources have been directed to invite Turkish delegation of experts to Pakistan for off-shore drilling and enhancing water storage. Power Division, Privatisation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Pakistan Ambassador to Turkiye have been directed to identify and contact Turkish experts/ consultants for privatisation of power Distribution Companies (Discos).

Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are directed to explore Turkish participation in operationalisation of Gwadar port. Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will invite a Turkish delegation to Pakistan for deliberation and chalking a way forward on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway project.

Prime Minister has directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore possibility of upgrading Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Trade Office to Consulate. MoFA will also examine the issuance of statement of support for Turkish Republic or Northern Cyprus.

Chief Secretary AJK Government has been directed to immediately (within 48 hours) allot a plot of land in Muzaffarabad to Maarif Foundation for building a school, and the Prime Minister intends to personally hand over the allotment letter to the Ambassador of Turkiye in Islamabad.

An oversight committee is to be established within the Prime Minister’s Office to oversee the implementation of all these directives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025