AIRLINK 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.26%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.3 (1.86%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,690 Increased By 2063 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,881 Increased By 726.8 (1.9%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher; investors eye trade developments

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:29pm

European shares nudged higher on Tuesday, while uncertainty around trade deals remained a drag on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.2% at 542.42 points, as of 0708 GMT.

With the July 9 deadline for countries to reach deals with the United States fast approaching, uncertainty about US tariffs and their impact on global growth has kept investors on edge.

US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with US-Japan trade negotiations on Monday as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs despite good-faith negotiations.

The EU is open to a deal that would apply a universal 10% tariff on many of its exports, but the bloc is seeking US commitments to reduce tariffs in some key sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

EU’s trade chief will hold negotiations this week in Washington to avert higher tariffs. European utility stocks led sectoral gains, rising 0.9%. Media shares fell 0.6%.

On Tuesday, ECB President Christine Lagarde will join a panel with several other central bank chiefs, including the US Fed chair, at the ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal.

European shares see monthly declines as markets eye trade developments

Lagarde said on Monday that uncertainty is bound to remain a key feature of the global economy. In the US, investors await a vote over Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.

Renault said it will report a loss of about 9.5 billion euros ($11.2 billion) on its stake in Nissan Motor in the first half.

Shares of the French carmaker fell 1.2%.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher; investors eye trade developments

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Read more stories