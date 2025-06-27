AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

Historic moment: Pakistan to assume UNSC presidency next month

INP Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

NEW YORK: As the dust is yet to settle after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Pakistan is all set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for July 2025.

The development came as part of Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began on January 1, 2025.

Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday and briefed him about the work programme during the presidency of the UN Security Council.

Asim Iftikhar discussed in detail the deteriorating situation in the Middle East with the UN secretary-general.

Speaking during the meeting, Asim Iftikhar emphasized that member states are committed to promoting peace and security. He assured that the proceedings during Pakistan’s tenure as President of the UNSC will be carried out in an open, transparent, and consultative manner. Pakistan was elected to the UNSC with strong support from the UN membership, receiving 182 out of 193 votes in the election held in June 2024.

