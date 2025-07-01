AIRLINK 151.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.68%)
BOP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
FLYNG 56.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.86%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
OGDC 219.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.3%)
PACE 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PAEL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PPL 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.25%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
SEARL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
SSGC 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.89%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TRG 56.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.72%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 12,999 Increased By 227.9 (1.78%)
BR30 38,443 Increased By 149.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 127,645 Increased By 2017.8 (1.61%)
KSE30 38,860 Increased By 706 (1.85%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump attacks Musk subsidies in spending bill row

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:29am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump once again targeted former aide Elon Musk on Tuesday, attacking the amount of government subsidies the entrepreneur is receiving, after the tech billionaire renewed criticism of the president’s flagship spending bill.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump said on social media.

“And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Musk – who had an acrimonious public falling out with the president this month over the bill – reprised his sharp criticisms and renewed his calls for the formation of a new political party as voting got underway.

Trump responded by suggesting his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)– which Musk headed before stepping down late May – train its sights on the SpaceX founder’s business interests.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” the president said. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

Trump is hoping to seal his legacy with the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion and beef up border security.

But Republicans eyeing 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over the package, which would strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to the country’s debt.

As lawmakers began voting on the bill on Monday, Musk – the world’s richest person – accused Republicans of supporting “debt slavery”.

“All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America,” he said on social media Tuesday. “What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?”

Musk has vowed to launch a new political party to challenge lawmakers who campaigned on reduced federal spending only to vote for the bill. “VOX POPULI VOX DEI 80% voted for a new party,” he said.

Donald Trump Elon Musk

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump attacks Musk subsidies in spending bill row

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Read more stories