Stocks soar on China loan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) concluded the last day of fiscal year 2024-25 on a powerful note on Monday, fueled by strong fiscal year-end flows, active institutional participation and a significant external financing development that improved investor sentiment.

By the close of the session, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had surged by 1,248.25 points, or one percent, settling at a record 125,627.31 points, soaring to an all-time closing. The market’s upward trajectory was evident throughout the day as the index touched an intraday high of 125,748.59 points, and the low of 124,500.21 points.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 12,771.29, gaining 97.10 points or 0.77 percent with a total volume of 873.51 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 settled at 38,294.05, up by 30.32 points or 0.08 percent with a total turnover of 530.03 million shares.

Topline Securities in its market commentary noted that the local bourse wrapped up the fiscal year on a high note, carrying forward last week’s bullish momentum with another stellar performance. The upbeat sentiment was fuelled by strong fiscal year-end flows and a significant external trigger as China rolled over $3.4 billion in commercial loans to Islamabad. This move also helped Pakistan meet the IMF’s foreign reserves requirement of around $14 billion, reinforcing investor confidence and effectively addressing one of the most pressing concerns in the country’s economic landscape.

Heavyweight stocks played a decisive role in Monday’s rally as fertilizer, banking, and energy exploration stocks led the charge.

On the trading front, market participation remained exceptionally strong. The total traded volume on the ready market reached 1,144 million shares, a sharp increase from 773 million shares recorded in the previous session. The overall traded value on Monday remained at Rs 35.23 billion, although low from the previous session’s Rs 37.56 billion.

On the volume chart, WorldCall Telecom (WTL) emerged as the volume leader, with an impressive 139.88 million shares changing hands, closing at Rs. 1.58 per share. Other actively traded stocks by volume included Kohinoor Spinning (KOSM) with 96.37 million shares traded and closed at Rs. 6.50. This was followed by TPL Properties (TPLP) with 51.66 million shares closing at Rs. 9.97.

Among the standout performers of the day, PIA Holding Company LimitedB delivered a spectacular surge, rising by Rs. 1,469.73 to close at Rs. 16,167.03, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited also posted a strong gain of Rs. 113.33, finishing at Rs. 23,613.33. On the downside, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a decline of Rs. 45.66, settling at Rs. 9,553.67, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited, which fell by Rs. 37.97 to close at Rs. 1,069.36.

Market breadth remained decisively positive, as 297 companies closed higher, 152 declined, while 32 remained unchanged out of a total of 481 active companies in the ready market. Market capitalization rose by Rs 177 billion to Rs 15.239 trillion from Rs 15.062 trillion a session earlier, underlining the magnitude of the market’s rally.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 20,432.16 points, showing an increase of 105.99 points or 0.52 percent, with a total turnover of 2.15 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended the session at 10,620.40 points, down by 68.93 points or 0.64 percent, with 22.50 million shares traded.

The BR Commercial Banks Index posted a strong performance, closing at 33,698.76 points after gaining 608.35 points or 1.84 percent, with a total turnover of 138.76 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index advanced by 116.39 points or 0.57 percent to close at 20,629.12 points, with a turnover of 21.50 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 30.70 points or 0.26 percent, settling at 11,949.93 points with a total turnover of 53 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index rose by 56.23 points or 1.96 percent to finish at 2,922.70 points, registering the highest sector turnover of 202.14 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti, Director at Arif Habib Corporation, noted that the stock market’s bullish run was largely supported by strong foreign financing inflows and a stable rupee. He attributed much of the recent rally to positive developments such as China’s $3.4 billion refinancing, improved foreign exchange reserves, and growing anticipation of energy tariff relief for industries. Mehanti added that the upbeat momentum in global stock markets and the government’s privatization plans for major public-sector entities further contributed to strengthening investor confidence on the local bourse.

