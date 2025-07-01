World Bank appoints Amgaabazar as new country director

ISLAMABAD: World Bank appointed Bolormaa Amgaabazar as the new country director for Pakistan effective July 1st.

She is succeeding Najy Benhassine in this role.

“I am delighted to be appointed the World Bank’s new Country Director for Pakistan,” said Amgaabazar.

“The World Bank and Pakistan have a long-standing partnership that has benefited millions of people over generations. I look forward to deepening our engagement with the federal and provincial governments, local institutions, civil society, the private sector, development partners, and other stakeholders.” Amgaabazar, a Mongolian national, has over two decades of international development experience.

She joined the World Bank in 2004 and has worked in the East Asia and Pacific, Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia regions. She has also held managerial responsibilities in the bank’s country offices in Kyrgyz Republic and, most recently, in Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

