CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives due to accidents

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to accidents during strong winds, rains and drowning in canals.

She has expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She has directed to provide immediate and best medical facilities to the injured in the accidents.

She has directed to carry out effective patrolling so as to ensure ban on bathing in canals and further directed to remove large signboards. She has directed to implement PDMA’s SOPs during the installation of solar panels and directed to take prompt measures for water drainage from the low-lying areas as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister has directed Rescue 1122, PDMA and the administration to intensify relief activities in the affected areas across Punjab.

She vowed, “The Punjab government stands with the distressed families in this hour of grief.” She highlighted, “All possible measures are being utilized to provide immediate protection and safety to the affected families and general public during severe weather conditions.”

