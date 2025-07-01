AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-01

Agenda of sustainable economic progress being implemented: Ahsan

Muhammad Saleem Published July 1, 2025

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday the government is implementing an agenda of sustainable economic progress.

“The government is pursuing a goal of achieving taking economy of Pakistan to one trillion dollar by the year 2035,” Ahsan said, adding: “Our development model is to transform economic development through exports.”

While inaugurating a modern classroom at the Pakistan Administrative Staff College (PASC)/ National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here Monday, Ahsan presented a comprehensive roadmap for governance reforms and institutional performance improvement, emphasising the transition from a procedure-focused to a mission-driven bureaucracy.

“The country is facing a crucial moment requiring data-driven, technology-enabled and accountable governance,” he said, adding: “We must build institutions that are policy-consistent and shielded from political volatility, ensure transparency in decision-making, foster agility to respond to changing demands and instil responsibility in the use of public resources.”

Ahsan Iqbal outlined the government’s long-term economic vision under the banner of ‘URAAN Pakistan’, which aims at making Pakistan a $1 trillion economy by 2035. He said the strategy is built on the five pillars of the 5Es: Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure and Equity & Empowerment.

The minister said steps are being taken to restore public confidence in good governance, by following the policy of making bureaucracy a stable, transparent, agile and responsible. He also urged the officers to play a leading role in enabling export-led growth, digitising government operations, building climate resilience, improving infrastructure delivery and ensuring inclusive development. He said the civil servants must play their vital role for Pakistan’s transformation, adding that the system must be reformed to deliver better outcomes.

He introduced the STAR model — Stable, Transparent, Agile and Responsible — as a governance framework to guide civil service transformation. He commended the role of civil servants to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success which showed the dedication of Pakistan’s civil servants. He reminded the participants that public service is a responsibility and leadership in Islam is a duty, not a privilege.

The minister encouraged the course participants to take part in the training with a spirit of service, creativity and commitment to the national development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

