Pakistan Print 2025-07-01

Reserved seats case: SIC for uploading of short order signed by all judges

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench has been asked to upload short order of reserved seats on Supreme Court’s website, signed by all the judges, who heard review petitions against the majority judgment.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)’s lawyer on Monday filed an application under Order XXXIII Rule 6 read with Rule 1 of Order V of The Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

Initially, a 13-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, was constituted for the hearing of review petitions.

On the first hearing, held on May 6, 2025, Justice Ayesha and Justice Aqeel recused from the bench, while Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, at the verge of conclusion, recused.

The Constitutional Bench on June 27 with the majority of seven set aside the impugned judgment dated 12th July 2024, on the reserved seats of women and non-Muslims.

The SIC in the petition mentioned that the Court in its order dated 6th May 2025 recorded in Para 4 that “at the time of final determination by the remaining members of the bench the dismissal of review petitions by the two members will also be counted.”

The petitioner said although an order dated 27.6.2025 has been uploaded on the website but that has not been signed by Justice Ayesha and Justice Aqeel, which was required to be done in view of the practice and procedure of this Court.

The matter is of utmost public importance and fair administration of justice, particularly in view of Articles 17(2) and 19 A of the Constitution and the rights arising there from. Therefore, issuance and release of order signed by all 12 judges of the Court would have great impact.

The petition said that in view of the foregoing submissions it is imperative that the order of the Court may be issued in the interest of justice.

It prayed that the instant application may kindly be accepted and the order of the Court signed by all 12 judges may kindly be release/ issued.

It is further prayed that the same be uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court, in the interest of justice.

