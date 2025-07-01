AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Markets Print 2025-07-01

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 331,420 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,289 tonnes of import cargo and 157,131 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,761 comprised of 6,784 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,879 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 58,865 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,426 comprised of 97,377 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,59 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 2,434 tonnes of Cement, 37,330 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,400 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Chorus V, Seaspan Santos, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, Bao Success, Kiran Istanbul, X-Press Kohima, Royal Lady, Gfs Prime, Voula & Apl Antwerp, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Griffin T, Aquavita Trust, Zhong Hang, Sheng, Gfc Genesis, Al Soor Ii, Solar Suzanne & Monica, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Domna-X, Sereno and Al-Sakhamah left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Ocean Agalia and Falmouth Bay are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 160,007 tonnes, comprising 119,160 tonnes imports cargo and 40,847 export cargo carried in 2,069 Containers (561 TEUs Imports &2,036 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Soor-II and BBG Forever & three more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Seaspan Santos and MSC Inaya-V carrying Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday30th June, while three more container ships, GFS Prime and MSC Sabrina-III are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 1st July, 2025.

