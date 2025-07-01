AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Ginning process hit by rains in cotton growing areas

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Published 01 Jul, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the reason behind low trading volume is that the ginning process was affected due to rains in cotton growing areas of Punjab and Sindh. He also told that the supply of Phutti was effected due to rain.

He further told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,800 per maund.

400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund and 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,625 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

