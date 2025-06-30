AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP clears 40.63% share acquisition of Mitchell’s Fruit Farms by CCL Holding

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 08:56pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a 40.63% shareholding of Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited by CCL Holding (Private) Limited from Ms Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Ms Syeda Matanat Ghaffar under a Share Purchase Agreement, following a comprehensive competition assessment, according to a CCP statement on Monday.

The CCP said it had identified the relevant product market as ‘jam, jellies and marmalades’, ’sauces and kitchen condiments, ‘sugar confectionery’, and ‘one-step preparation drinks’.

“The deal is a conglomerate merger with no horizontal or vertical overlaps between the acquirer and the target.

“The commission concluded that the transaction will not result in dominance or lessening of competition in the relevant market,” the statement read.

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

M/s CCL Holding (Private) Limited formerly known as M/s DHS Pharma (Private) Limited is a private limited company. It is a holding company and does not engage itself in commercial trading or manufacturing activities.

However, its group of companies are primarily engaged in healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, including manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products, according to the CCP.

M/s. Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited is registered as public limited and a listed company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of various confectionery and grocery items.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Mitchell’s Mitchell’s Fruit Farms CCL Holding

Comments

200 characters

CCP clears 40.63% share acquisition of Mitchell’s Fruit Farms by CCL Holding

KSE-100 hits fresh record high as fiscal year comes to an end

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Read more stories