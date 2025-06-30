AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

BR Web Desk Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:19pm

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI) in Karachi, where he emphasized enhanced joint operational readiness and strategic collaboration among the armed forces.

Upon arrival, Admiral Ashraf was received by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib, President of the Air War College Institute.

The Naval Chief commended the academic excellence and professional grooming being imparted at the institute, terming it vital for preparing future military leadership to tackle evolving security challenges.

Addressing participants of the ongoing Air War Course, Admiral Ashraf stated that operational preparedness remains the “cornerstone of triumph in modern warfare,” especially in light of recent developments along the eastern front.

Naval Chief emphasizes need to maintain combat readiness to deal with all threats

He praised Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for his leadership in modernizing the PAF and integrating cutting-edge technologies, which he said have significantly enhanced the force’s operational readiness and reshaped the regional deterrence posture.

Highlighting developments in naval warfare, Admiral Ashraf noted that Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities had seen “substantial enhancement” across all operational domains, surface, sub-surface and aerial, enabling a more agile and potent maritime force.

Underscoring the need for cohesive national defence, the Naval Chief stressed increased inter-services collaboration. In this context, he announced the initiation of frequent, integrated joint operational exercises between Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force to bolster interoperability and strategic synergy.

Admiral Ashraf also pointed to the transformative impact of technological innovation in warfare, particularly the rising role of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

He revealed plans for a strategic partnership between the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) and Pakistan Maritime Science & Technology Park (PMSTP) aimed at developing indigenous UAS capabilities, thereby advancing Pakistan’s technological self-reliance in the defence sector.

PAF Air War College Institute is a premier institution where mid-career officers of Pakistan’s armed forces and friendly countries undergo advanced training for future command and staff roles.

The academic programme features input from over a hundred subject matter experts, including diplomats, scholars, scientists, legal professionals, and senior civil and military leaders, ensuring comprehensive exposure to modern strategic, operational, and geopolitical perspectives.

Naval chief Naveed Ashraf Air chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu

