Siemens recruits artificial intelligence expert from Amazon

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 06:39pm

ZURICH: Siemens has recruited Amazon executive Vasi Philomin to its new position of head of data and artificial intelligence, the German technology company said on Monday.

The move is the latest step by Siemens as it seeks to develop AI products and applications like its Industrial Copilot.

Siemens has been aiming to accelerate its transition to a technology-focussed company, with AI seen as a key area along with industrial software.

In 2023, Siemens unveiled a partnership with Microsoft to use artificial intelligence to increase productivity and human-machine collaboration in the manufacturing, transportation and healthcare industries.

The project will create AI copilots to assist staff at customer companies as they design new products, and organize production and maintenance.

Siemens to cut 8pc of jobs at struggling factory automation business

Siemens said it was delighted to welcome Philomin, who had extensive experience in machine learning and industrial scale AI applications at Amazon.

Philomin will report to Siemens’ managing board member Peter Koerte, who is the company’s chief technology officer and chief strategy officer.

“With his outstanding AI expertise and proven leadership in developing transformative technologies, he will make a decisive contribution to further expanding our data and AI capabilities,” said Koerte.

