AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar as central bank flags more rate cuts

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 06:15pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble traded flat against the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan on Monday as a senior central bank official flagged more key interest rate cuts at a meeting on July 25.

By 1140 GMT, the rouble traded at 78.50 per U.S. dollar, according to LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes. The Russian currency is up by about 45% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The central bank’s Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Monday that the board may consider an interest rate cut of more than 1 percentage point at its meeting on July 25 if data confirms that inflation is on track to slow to 4% in 2026.

The stronger rouble has helped the central bank bring the inflation rate down in recent weeks by making imported goods cheaper, but most analysts now say that the rouble is overvalued.

Rouble flat versus dollar

Zabotkin told reporters that the rouble’s exchange rate will remain on a trajectory consistent with inflation returning to the central bank’s target of 4% in 2026, down from the current level of just under 10%.

Further rate cuts by the central bank are expected to weaken the rouble. Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was also flat on Monday at 10.92 per yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Rouble Russian rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar as central bank flags more rate cuts

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Read more stories