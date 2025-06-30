AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s industrial output growth slows to nine-month low in May

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:30pm

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 1.2% year-on-year in May, its slowest pace since August 2024, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters projected a growth of 2.4%. Industrial output grew 2.7% year-on-year in April.

The early onset of the monsoon weighed on the mining activity and the demand for electricity, with both these sub-sectors of the IIP reporting a contraction in May 2025 amid an anemic manufacturing growth, said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA.

Key numbers

Manufacturing output up 2.6% in May as compared to a growth of 3.1% in April

Electricity generation fell 5.8% in May as against a rise of 1.7% a month ago

Mining activity dropped 0.1% in May as against a fall of 0.2% a month ago

Output of consumer durables, including cards and phones, fell 0.7% in May as compared to a growth of 6.2% a month ago

Output of consumer non-durables, such as food items and toiletries, fell 2.4% in May as compared to a drop of 2.7% in April

Capital goods output increased 14.1% in May as compared to a 14% rise in

Industrial output in April-May grew 1.8% as compared to a rise of 5.7% a year ago

India indian economy India's industrial output

Comments

200 characters

India’s industrial output growth slows to nine-month low in May

KSE-100 hits fresh record as bullish momentum continues

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Oil prices steady on easing Middle East risks

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

Read more stories