India’s industrial output growth slows to nine-month low in May

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 1.2% year-on-year in May, its slowest pace since August 2024, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters projected a growth of 2.4%. Industrial output grew 2.7% year-on-year in April.

The early onset of the monsoon weighed on the mining activity and the demand for electricity, with both these sub-sectors of the IIP reporting a contraction in May 2025 amid an anemic manufacturing growth, said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA.

Key numbers

Manufacturing output up 2.6% in May as compared to a growth of 3.1% in April

Electricity generation fell 5.8% in May as against a rise of 1.7% a month ago

Mining activity dropped 0.1% in May as against a fall of 0.2% a month ago

Output of consumer durables, including cards and phones, fell 0.7% in May as compared to a growth of 6.2% a month ago

Output of consumer non-durables, such as food items and toiletries, fell 2.4% in May as compared to a drop of 2.7% in April

Capital goods output increased 14.1% in May as compared to a 14% rise in

Industrial output in April-May grew 1.8% as compared to a rise of 5.7% a year ago