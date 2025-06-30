AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Wimbledon ‘ready’ for soaring temperatures

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2025 03:19pm
LONDON: Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said the Grand Slam was not used to baking summer temperatures but “we’re absolutely ready for it” as the mercury soared in London on Monday.

Temperatures on the first day of the Championships are expected to climb to at least 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wimbledon has a heat rule that it is ready to activate to safeguard the health of the players.

It is based on a heat stress index that takes into account a number of factors including air temperature, humidity and the surface temperature.

“The obvious point to make is that the athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour so for us Brits here at the championships it feels very hot,” said Bolton.

“We do have the heat rule available to us which again is well used on the tour so we will be taking heat stress monitor readings.”

Heat stress monitor readings are taken 30 minutes before the start of play and then at 1400 (1300 GMT) and 1700.

The heat rule allows a 10-minute break to be taken between the second and third sets for women’s matches and between the third and fourth sets for men’s matches matches, when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1 degrees Celsius.

“It’s a well-tested rule but I appreciate not here at the Championships so often,” said Bolton. “But we’ve got that ready to put in place”.

Djokovic still hunts milestones with 20th Wimbledon looming

The chief executive of the All England Club said there were also protocols in place to look after ball-boys and ball-girls on court, who have access to cooling scarves.

Bolton urged fans to keep an eye on those around them.

“We’ve got a really significantly sized medical team here so we’ve got people here to help if that’s needed.

“We’re not used to these sort of temperatures but we’re absolutely ready for it and actually delighted that it’s sunny and not wet like it was last year.”

