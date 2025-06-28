Djokovic still hunts milestones with 20th Wimbledon looming

LONDON: Novak Djokovic says he is still hunting more career milestones as he prepares for his 20th Wimbledon bidding to match Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s singles titles.

The emerging duopoly of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has shifted the focus away from the 38-year-old Serb who will be seeded sixth this year, his lowest since 2018.

Despite that, no one will be dismissing the threat he poses as he chases an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Asked whether it felt like he was now more hunter than hunted, after being knocked off his perch by the young guns, Djokovic said his goals remained the same.

“In a sense you’re always hunting because you’re always going for the titles, and in my privileged position, the records and more history,” he told reporters after practising at a sunny and warm Wimbledon on Saturday.

“I do feel that I’m always in that position of going for something with the attitude of trying to win rather than trying to defend.”

Alcaraz seeks Wimbledon hat-trick as Sinner, Djokovic plot dethroning

Djokovic has reached the final of the last six Wimbledons, losing the last two to Spaniard Alcaraz.

He has not added to his Grand Slam collection since the 2023 U.S. Open, since when Alcaraz and Italian Sinner have shared them, winning three apiece.

He admits he was outplayed by world number one Sinner in the French Open semi-finals but had taken encouragement from that run in Paris. A return to Wimbledon perhaps offers him the best chance of breaking their stranglehold and becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion in the professional era.

“I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform at the highest level,” he said.

“Let’s see. I like the way I feel right now physically. Tennis-wise I’ve been playing good on the practice sessions. Obviously completely different when you start a tournament.

“But yeah, I’ll try to have a very good tournament and go as far as I can.”

Djokovic opens his latest Wimbledon quest against Frenchman Alexandre Muller on Tuesday needing just three victories to become only the second man to reach 100 match wins at the grass court Grand Slam. Federer won 105.