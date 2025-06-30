AIRLINK 153.00 Increased By ▲ 10.17 (7.12%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
FLYNG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
HUBC 137.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.49%)
OGDC 220.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
POWER 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
PPL 169.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.91%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.94%)
SEARL 87.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.72%)
TRG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.88%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,766 Increased By 91.8 (0.72%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,522 Increased By 1143.1 (0.92%)
KSE30 38,146 Increased By 230.2 (0.61%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

  • Addresses event held to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Institute for Strategic Studies
BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 02:51pm

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has urged India to rethink its present hostile and misguided policies that threaten peace and undermine security in South Asia.

Speaking at an event held to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Institute for Strategic Studies (ISSI), the minister said that amid the global turbulence and transformation, “Pakistan is charting a forward-looking course as a confident and self-assured nation - resolutely safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and shouldering its obligations as a responsible member of the international community”.

He said that Pakistan values the efforts of all friendly countries, including the U.S., KSA, UAE, and Türkiye that resulted in preventing further escalation between India and Pakistan and putting the ceasefire in place.

“Going forward, it is essential to consolidate the ceasefire, institute a reliable crisis management mechanism, and develop confidence building measures that would help stabilise the regional security situation,” the foreign minister said.

Dar added that the outcome of the 4-day war with India once again underscored the reality that India can neither intimidate nor coerce Pakistan.

“New Delhi must, therefore, rethink its present hubristic and misguided policies that threaten peace and undermine security in South Asia.”

Meanwhile, the minister said that Pakistan also believes that time has come to re-imagine regional cooperation in South Asia and in our extended neighbourhood.

“The negative impulses of dominance and hegemony have long stymied this process and made SAARC dysfunctional.

Our region instead needs a positive spirit of solidarity, mutually-beneficial collaboration, and shared prosperity,“ he said.

On Afghanistan, the deputy PM said that in recent months, Pakistan has purposefully made efforts to reset Pakistan-Afghanistan relations on a positive trajectory.

He said both the countries have agreed to upgrade the diplomatic representation to Ambassadorial level and extend CPEC to Afghanistan.

“If the Interim Afghan Government works with complete sincerity and wholeheartedly, the fruits of our economic cooperation, efforts for regional integration, and connectivity would be enormous.

Not only the people of Afghanistan will benefit tremendously but also the dividends of shared prosperity would extend to Central Asia and beyond.“

The ISSI was founded in1973 and has evolved into one of Pakistan’s foremost strategic think-tanks.

It is known for generating quality research, promoting thought leadership, and fostering inclusive dialogue among diverse stakeholders.

Ishaq Dar Pakistan and India Pakistan and Afghanistan

Comments

200 characters

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Uniform tariff: govt formally moves Nepra

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

Azhar Mahmood appointed Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach

Read more stories