Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss trade relations, regional projects

ISTANBUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional projects, and bilateral trade and transit, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The country’s Foreign Minister expressed hope that with the increase in the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries, practical cooperation in bilateral relations will further expand.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister also stressed that the two countries can make practical progress on major projects such as the development of the Afghan Trans-Afghanistan. The meeting also discussed the upcoming dialogue between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China, which will be held in Kabul.