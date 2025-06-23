AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss trade relations, regional projects

NNI Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

ISTANBUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional projects, and bilateral trade and transit, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The country’s Foreign Minister expressed hope that with the increase in the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries, practical cooperation in bilateral relations will further expand.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister also stressed that the two countries can make practical progress on major projects such as the development of the Afghan Trans-Afghanistan. The meeting also discussed the upcoming dialogue between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China, which will be held in Kabul.

Trade Afghanistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss trade relations, regional projects

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories