Jun 30, 2025
Sports

Azhar Mahmood appointed Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach

BR Web Desk Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 11:35am

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core,” it said.

The board acknowledged Mahmood’s “deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.”

Azhar Mahmood believes fitness main problem for Pakistan team

His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles, an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The PCB expressed confidence that under Mahmood’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage.

The former Pakistan all-rounder had previously served as Pakistan bowling coach, and had announced his plans to apply for the post of head coach.

“I’m definitely going to apply for the Pakistan team head coach role,” he said in an earlier interview earlier this month.

Azhar Mahmood’s temporary appointment comes weeks after the board appointed former New Zealand cricketer and seasoned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the national team.

Hesson’s first assignment was the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh earlier this month, which Pakistan won 3-0.

