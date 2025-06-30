AIRLINK 147.50 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.27%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FLYNG 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
HUBC 137.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.46%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.91%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.34%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 124,981 Increased By 601.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 38,028 Increased By 112.7 (0.3%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 metric tons soymeal

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:02am

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 metric tons of soymeal sourced optionally from South America, the United States or China, European traders said on Monday.

South Korea bought about 60,000 metric tons soymeal, traders say

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, June 30, they said.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment of 40,000 to 60,000 tons for arrival in South Korea around October 31.

soymeal

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 metric tons soymeal

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

Read more stories