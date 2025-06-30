South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 metric tons soymeal

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 metric tons of soymeal sourced optionally from South America, the United States or China, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, June 30, they said.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment of 40,000 to 60,000 tons for arrival in South Korea around October 31.