South Korea bought about 60,000 metric tons soymeal, traders say

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 10:48am

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased around 60,000 metric tons of soymeal on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

The KFA’s Incheon section, also known as the Feed Buyers’ Group, had sought soymeal sourced from South America, the US Pacific Northwest coast or China, traders said.

New customs’ values on import of soybean meal (non-GMO) fixed

The soymeal was said to have been purchased at an estimated $422.90 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for arrival in South Korea around March 20, 2025. Seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

