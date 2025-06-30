AIRLINK 147.50 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.27%)
Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 10:22am

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed from Islamabad on Monday for Seville, Spain, to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), being held from July 1 to 3, 2025.

The high-level global conference will bring together leaders, policymakers, and international development experts to explore innovative and sustainable financing strategies to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly for developing and emerging economies, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

During the visit, the Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in the main conference sessions and a range of high-level side events.

Govt well prepared to tackle any fallout: Aurangzeb

On July 1, he will co-chair the multi-stakeholder roundtable on “Leveraging Private Business and Finance,” and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Policy Dialogue on “Accelerating EMDEs Investment: The Role of Credit Ratings.”

Aurangzeb is also scheduled to address the general debate of the conference and participate in the roundtable discussion on “Revitalizing International Development Cooperation.”

As part of a UNICEF-hosted side event, the minister will also speak on “Driving Capital Towards Children and Young People: A Dialogue on Innovative and Sustainable Financing for Children.”

During the conference, Aurangzeb will also attend and speak as Chief Guest at a special session titled “Swapping Out Debt for Development: The DCS Financing Approach,” where he will outline Pakistan’s perspectives on debt transformation and the potential of deposit protection mechanisms to support development finance. He will also be a panelist at the International Business Forum’s side event on “Scaling Up SME Finance,” focusing on enhanced financial inclusion for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition to his conference engagements, the finance minister will hold bilateral meetings with key international figures, including John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, and H.E. Steven Collet, Vice Minister for Development of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

