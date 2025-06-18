Govt well prepared to tackle any fallout: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Tuesday that the government will ensure adequate stockpiles of petroleum products in the country keeping in view geopolitical tensions and regional developments in Middle East.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb participated as the Chief Guest at the “National Workshop on Transitioning to Defined Contribution Pension Schemes”, organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Finance Minister assured that Pakistan was well-prepared to navigate any potential fallout from regional instability.

Pakistan sets up crisis committee to oversee fuel prices, supply as Middle East tensions rise

In his keynote address, the Minister began by briefing the participants on the recent geopolitical tensions and regional developments, sharing insights from a high-level meeting he chaired yesterday to review the evolving situation and its potential economic implications for Pakistan.

He noted that in-depth discussions were held with key stakeholders on scenario planning, ensuring adequate stockpiles of petroleum products, and monitoring asset class pricing. He emphasised the government’s firm resolve and preparedness to handle any eventuality, stating, “We are in a good place — but hope is not a strategy. We have to plan for every possible outcome.”

Touching upon international economic developments, Senator Aurangzeb shared details of his constructive and positive conversation with the US Commerce Secretary held late last night. He described the ongoing discussions on US tariffs as encouraging and noted that both countries are making steady progress and the broader objective is to deepen bilateral relations into a strategic economic partnership.

Highlighting the government’s reform agenda as laid out in the recently announced federal budget, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to macroeconomic reforms. He emphasised that the government would continue to push forward on key areas such as privatization, tax reform, state-owned enterprise (SOE) restructuring, federal government rightsizing, pension, and public finance reform.

Speaking on the subject of pension reforms, Senator Aurangzeb explained the rationale behind the government’s decision to transition new civil servants to a Defined Contribution (DC) pension scheme, effective July 1, 2024. He underscored that this shift was a critical step taken even before addressing the legacy issue of unfunded pension liabilities. “We had to stop the bleeding,” he said, referencing the fiscal burden of pension payments which have now exceeded one trillion rupees— surpassing the federal government’s entire development budget. “This raises a fundamental question of macroeconomic sustainability,” he added, stressing the urgency of reform.

The Minister also commended provincial governments for their proactive role, particularly in the area of public-private partnerships and for taking the lead on defined contribution initiatives. He noted that the theme of the workshop—transitioning to defined contribution schemes—was both timely and significant, likening it to ongoing tariff reforms in its structural importance.

Concluding his remarks, Senator Aurangzeb expressed confidence in the collective ability of stakeholders to bring about meaningful change in Pakistan’s pension landscape, driven by sustainability, transparency, and long-term fiscal responsibility.

Finance Minister underscored the urgent need for pension reform, noting the unsustainability of the current defined benefit system.

In his address, Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP, outlined the progress made in developing a robust regulatory framework for DC pension schemes. He emphasised the critical role of technology, transparency, and awareness-building in shaping a modern and inclusive pension landscape.

Federal and provincial government representatives shared updates on reform progress, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presenting valuable insights from its early implementation experience.

The workshop served as a platform for dialogue among senior officials, regulators, financial sector leaders, and development partners. The SECP reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to develop a transparent, reliable, and future-ready pension system that supports long-term financial security and inclusion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025