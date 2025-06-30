AIRLINK 147.50 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.27%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FLYNG 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
HUBC 137.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.46%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.91%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.34%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 124,981 Increased By 601.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 38,028 Increased By 112.7 (0.3%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada rescinds digital services tax in bid to advance trade talks with US

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 08:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada has rescinded its digital services tax targeting U.S. technology firms in a bid to advance trade negotiations with the U.S., Canada’s finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump called off trade talks.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump will resume trade negotiations in order to agree on a deal by July 21, 2025, the ministry said.

On Friday, Trump abruptly cut off trade talks with Canada over its tax targeting U.S. technology firms, saying that it was a “blatant attack” and that he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within the next week.

US Senate pushes ahead on Trump tax cuts

The tax was 3% of the digital services revenue a firm takes in from Canadian users above $20 million in a calendar year, and payments will be retroactive to 2022.

Canada is the second-largest U.S. trading partner after Mexico, and the largest buyer of U.S exports. It bought $349.4 billion of U.S. goods last year and exported $412.7 billion to the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Canada Tariffs US President Donald Trump US tariffs trade tariffs Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Canada digital services tax resume trade negotiations U.S exports us canada trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Canada rescinds digital services tax in bid to advance trade talks with US

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

Read more stories