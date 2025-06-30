In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, on Sunday expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support during the recent military clashes between Iran and Israel, which Tehran has termed an unprovoked act of aggression.

The Iranian military chief made these remarks during a telephone conversation with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

During the conversation, Major Gen Mousavi acknowledged Islamabad’s principled stance and solidarity with Tehran during what he described as a “12-day imposed war” initiated by Israel with support from Western allies.

He noted that the conflict resulted in significant Iranian casualties, including the martyrdom of senior commanders. However, he asserted that Iran successfully countered the aggression through decisive retaliatory strikes, forcing the enemy to seek a ceasefire.

“The United States not only participated directly in the conflict but also mobilised its full military capacity to shield the Zionist regime from Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks,” Mousavi was quoted as saying. He also castigated several Western countries of providing both verbal and material support to Israel during the hostilities.

