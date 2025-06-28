AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

Israeli aggression: Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran: PM

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Iranian government and people at all levels during the recent Israeli aggression on Iran.

Speaking to members of the Senate and National Assembly after the approval of Budget 2025-26, he said that Iranian leaders, notably President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, maintained continuous contact with him throughout the crisis.

“The resolution of the Israel-Iran conflict will unlock a new era of peace and prosperity across the region,” he said, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability.

Shifting focus to domestic affairs, Sharif hailed the tireless efforts of his economic team for crafting a “people-friendly” budget designed to meet the aspirations of all Pakistanis.

He expressed deep gratitude to allied political parties, whose crucial consultations paved the way for the budget’s smooth approval.

“This exemplary unity among our coalition partners is the backbone of our economic revival,” he said, urging collective hard work for the nation’s development.

Turning to security and foreign policy, Sharif proudly recounted Pakistan’s recent victory in countering India’s “unjustified aggression.”

He credited the Armed Forces, political leadership, civil society, and media for collectively foiling hostile designs and elevating Pakistan’s prestige on the global stage.

Under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal, Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation exposed India’s malign intentions and won international acclaim.

The delegation’s efforts were warmly lauded by overseas Pakistanis, who praised both the government and the military for their decisive diplomatic and military triumphs, he added.

The parliamentarians who called on the Prime Minister include MNAs Khail Das Kohistani, Dr Darshan, Nelson Azeem from PML-N, and Ramesh Lal and Naveed Amir from PPP.

They congratulated the Prime Minister on the budget’s approval and discussed pressing constituency issues. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant Talha Burki also met the Prime Minister.

In a separate meeting, Sharif welcomed MNAs Abrar Shah, Tahir Iqbal, Salahuddin Junejo, Jam Abdul Karim Bajar, Abdul Qadir Gilani, and Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, who reiterated their congratulations and brought forward local concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif Israeli aggression Iran Israel war Dr Masoud Pezeshkian Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Israeli aggression: Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran: PM

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories