Israeli aggression: Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Iranian government and people at all levels during the recent Israeli aggression on Iran.

Speaking to members of the Senate and National Assembly after the approval of Budget 2025-26, he said that Iranian leaders, notably President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, maintained continuous contact with him throughout the crisis.

“The resolution of the Israel-Iran conflict will unlock a new era of peace and prosperity across the region,” he said, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability.

Shifting focus to domestic affairs, Sharif hailed the tireless efforts of his economic team for crafting a “people-friendly” budget designed to meet the aspirations of all Pakistanis.

He expressed deep gratitude to allied political parties, whose crucial consultations paved the way for the budget’s smooth approval.

“This exemplary unity among our coalition partners is the backbone of our economic revival,” he said, urging collective hard work for the nation’s development.

Turning to security and foreign policy, Sharif proudly recounted Pakistan’s recent victory in countering India’s “unjustified aggression.”

He credited the Armed Forces, political leadership, civil society, and media for collectively foiling hostile designs and elevating Pakistan’s prestige on the global stage.

Under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal, Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation exposed India’s malign intentions and won international acclaim.

The delegation’s efforts were warmly lauded by overseas Pakistanis, who praised both the government and the military for their decisive diplomatic and military triumphs, he added.

The parliamentarians who called on the Prime Minister include MNAs Khail Das Kohistani, Dr Darshan, Nelson Azeem from PML-N, and Ramesh Lal and Naveed Amir from PPP.

They congratulated the Prime Minister on the budget’s approval and discussed pressing constituency issues. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant Talha Burki also met the Prime Minister.

In a separate meeting, Sharif welcomed MNAs Abrar Shah, Tahir Iqbal, Salahuddin Junejo, Jam Abdul Karim Bajar, Abdul Qadir Gilani, and Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, who reiterated their congratulations and brought forward local concerns.

