AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
UK stocks join global rally on optimism over trade

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

LONDON: The main UK stock indexes climbed on Friday, with midcaps closing at an over three-year high, driven by global optimism over earnings, trade policies and easy monetary policy.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 jumped 1.1% to close at its highest level since February 2022.

Markets have rebounded in recent weeks due to easing concerns over the Middle East conflict, signs of US-China trade negotiations and potential for US interest rate cuts. The main Wall Street indexes - the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq - touched intraday record highs on Friday, with technology stocks in the lead as soft economic data supported more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Also aiding sentiment, the US and China have resolved issues surrounding shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets to the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

said, ironing out a dispute that stalled a deal reached in May.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sharply scaled back

planned welfare cuts to quell a damaging rebellion by lawmakers in his governing Labour Party. Starmer’s reforms had sought to shave 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion) per year off a rapidly rising welfare bill.

The reforms are set to be put to a vote in parliament on July 1.

JD Sports was among the top gainers on the blue-chip FTSE 100, advancing 7.6% after US peer Nike’s upbeat earnings bolstered sportswear brands.

Unilever shares rose 1% after the Financial Times reported it was buying men’s personal care brand Dr Squatch from private equity firm Summit Partners for $1.5 billion (1.09 billion pounds).

